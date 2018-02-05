High pressure off the southeast coast will bring in increasing heat and humidity this week, with highs back into the 90s.

Skies will clear this evening as lows drop into the upper 60s. Highs on Sunday will reach into the upper 80s and humidity will also be on the rise. Overall, still a great day, but temperatures will continue to warm up as we head into this upcoming work week.

A shifting wind will aid in the increasing heat and humidity. Temperatures will be back in the 90s Monday, and hold in the lower to mid 90s through Thursday. There will be a slight chance of a po-up shower each day, but the next chance for widespread thunderstorm activity comes late in the week.

Have a great weekend!

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC