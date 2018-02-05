Thursday will be another day of heat and humidity as the overall pattern remains locked in place, but an approaching front will drop temperatures a little bit this weekend. It will be a muggy and warm night with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow brings more heat and humidity, with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values around 100° once again. Isolated thunderstorms should pop up late in the day.

Our risk for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will go up as we get closer to the Labor Day weekend as a stalled front dissipates over Hampton Roads. At this point, we are not looking for a weekend washout, but you may have to plan around some rain chances. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

