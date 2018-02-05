Good morning! It is Thursday, August the 30th!

We are in for one more day of scorching hot temperatures and uncomfortable humidity. Highs today will climb back into the lower to middle 90s, heat indices over 100 through a large portion of the afternoon hours. However, late in the day, a cold front will be on approach from the northwest, this will spark isolated showers and thunderstorms. Best chances will be northwest anytime after 5 pm, past sunset everywhere else.

The front moves through by tomorrow morning but it doesn't get very far. It is forecast to stall out to our south meaning the risk for more isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue into the holiday weekend. We aren't talking a threat of a washout by any means but you may need to check the radar before heading out for any outdoor events.

Slightly cooler weather will accompany the frontal passage although nothing like the pleasant 70s we had this time last week. Highs will still run well above average for this time of the year which is 83°.

© 2018 WVEC