Expect a quiet night across the area as high pressure builds in. It will be warm and muggy overnight as lows drop ino the mid 70s.

We'll have sunny skies to enjoy for the next several days here across Hampton Roads. The weekend brings the heat. Highs both Saturday and Sunday in the lower to middle 90s, factor in the high dew points and it will feel like 103°-107° at times, especially Sunday when we expect the core of the heating to be in full gear.

We'll be in a unique position that will spare us from the majority of the extreme heat, most of that is pushed northwards due to the placement of high pressure this weekend and next week. Folks in the Northeast will likely see triple-digit air temperatures with heat indices over 110°!

© 2018 WVEC