Good morning! It is Monday, August the 27th!

Fall is so close, we can feel it in the morning hours but this week we remember that it is indeed still only August! Heat and humidity are set to return to the region in a big way.

Winds out of the southwest will gradually pump back in the heat and humidity. Afternoon high temperatures beginning today will climb into the lower to middle 90s, factor in the growing humidity and it will feel like it is over 100 degrees especially Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Little rain chances in the forecast through much of the work week. It is not until late week and the weekend that the chances go up for isolated to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

