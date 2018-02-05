Good morning, it is Tuesday, July the 3rd.

Hot and humid conditions continue as the heat wave stretches on for another day. Highs today not quite as hot as yesterday but at this point, we are just splitting hairs. Temperatures around 90 this afternoon as heat indices push into the middle to upper 90s.

Easterly winds take their toll on our highs tomorrow and Thursday keeping temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. By the end of the week, we see our rain chances increase as a cold front draws closer. Temperatures drop into the second half of the weekend and I got to tell you, the outlook is shaping up to hold a nice break from the heat and humidity into early next week!

