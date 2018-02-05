High pressure is still in control of our weather pattern which means the heat will continue.

High temperatures today will top out in the low to middle 90s with very low rain chances, however, when you take the humidity into account it will feel like it's 100-105°+. Sunday will feel hotter still with heat index values of 105°+.

Rain chances remain low for the next several days. There may be a few isolated showers or storms by Independence Day and lasting through the remainder of the week.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!

