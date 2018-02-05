Good morning! It is Tuesday, August the 28th.

A real lack of any unsettled weather will leave the heat and humidity in the spotlight. Highs once again climbing into the lower to middle 90s this afternoon with heat indices spending much of the afternoon over 100°. Tomorrow we do it all over again, maybe a degree or two hotter with heat indices the hottest they've been, 105° or hotter. Heat advisories may be needed for tomorrow afternoon.

We spend the majority of the work week dry, it isn't until we hit the long holiday weekend that we see our risk go up for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. The cause, a cold front approaching, slowing down and eventually stalling to the southeast. Not calling for a washout but may have to plan around some rain chances.

Live Radar:

