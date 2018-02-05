Good morning, it is Sunday, August the 12th.

Norfolk International recorded a rainfall total yesterday of 3.72", the majority of that fell within about 2 hours. Flooding became the issue again in many downtown roadways as a result. Today we run that same risk.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will heat things up and destabilize the atmosphere leading to the development of afternoon thunderstorms with tropical downpours.

A similar scenario plays out for Monday, partly cloudy skies leading to isolated afternoon storms. High temperatures both today and tomorrow in the middle to upper 80s, right on target for this time of the year. Once we clear things out and break down this pattern we have a stretch of quiet, yet hot weather for the rest of the week. Next rain chance isn't until late week with more isolated showers and storms.

