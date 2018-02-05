Strong thunderstorms dumped three inches of rain over parts of Norfolk and Portsmouth Saturday afternoon, resulting in flooded streets, power outages, and downed trees. While most of the heavy rain from this afternoon is moving out, more downpours are possible again Sunday afternoon and evening.

Showers and thunderstorms should taper off after sunset, leading to a humid night. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s.

The weather pattern for Sunday looks very similar to Saturday. We should see mainly dry conditions in the morning, leading to widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Once again, heavy downpours could lead to flooding in some locations.

This pattern will continue into Monday before finally pushing east of Hampton Roads. This will lead to hotter, drier weather by the middle of the week.

Live Radar:

