Good morning, it is Thursday, October the 4th.

The ridge of high pressure holds and we have a forecast that we'd more likely be making in late July rather than early October. High temperatures today running over 15 degrees above average topping out near 90°! We'll also be adding humidity back into the equation and bringing back heat indices in the lower 90s this afternoon.

A weak cold front will push through early Friday morning, dropping our temperatures into the upper 70s on Friday afternoon, as well as bringing in more clouds. Temperatures will be back in the lower 80s this weekend.

If you are looking for more autumn-like weather, it looks like that might not get here until the middle of the month, at the earliest!

