A large ridge of high pressure will build just to our south this week, meaning the unseasonable warmth will stick around.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight as lows drop into the upper 60s. Highs will climb back into the mid 80s tomorrow.

Thursday looks to be the hottest day of the week, with readings climbing to near 90°! Keep in mind that the average high this time of the year is the middle 70s! I guess we can call it "Augtober" instead of October, since this is more typical of mid-August weather!

Sunny and dry conditions persist through the rest of the work week.

