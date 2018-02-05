Download the 13News Now App

A ridge of high pressure will continue bring unseasonably warm weather to the entire eastern seaboard, and southwest winds will push temperatures even higher tomorrow! Skies will be mainly clear tonight with overnight lows in the mid 60s inland to lower 70s at the coast.

Sunshine, accompanied by a southwesterly breeze, will build temperatures to around 90° tomorrow afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like the mid 90s.

A weak cold front will push through early Friday morning, dropping our temperatures into the upper 70s on Friday afternoon, as well as bringing in more clouds. Temperatures will be back in the lower 80s this weekend.

If you are looking for more autumn-like weather, it looks like that might not get here until the middle of the month, at the earliest!

