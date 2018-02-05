We are looking at seasonably hot conditions again tomorrow, with high temperatures in the upper 80s; but some big changes are coming this weekend.

Isolated afternoon showers will wind down this evening, making for a muggy evening. It should be dry for all of the local fireworks.

Partly cloudy skies are expected again tomorrow, with a shower or thunderstorm around. Highs climb back into the 90s Friday ahead of a strong cold front. That front should provide enough instability for showers and thunderstorms to develop Friday afternoon and last into at least the first half of Saturday.

The bigger part of the weather story will be the drop in temperatures and relief from the humidity that we will see behind the cold front. Highs will be in the lower 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Happy Independence Day!

© 2018 WVEC