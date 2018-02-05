A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8 PM tonight as Hampton Roads bakes under the summer sun. There will be a low risk of a shower and thunderstorm tonight with lows in the upper 70s.
SEE ALSO: Cooling centers, stations open in Hampton Roads because of heat
It will be hot again tomorrow with highs in the lower 90s. Once again, there will be a low chance of a shower or thunderstorm. By Friday, highs will drop into the upper 80s.
Looking ahead to the weekend, the rainfall chances will be going up a bit, though a wash-out is not expected. There will be a 40-50% chance of rain Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
