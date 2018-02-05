In terms of the climate of Hampton Roads, we are now in the 'hottest' time of the year, where our average highs are around 88°. As you might expect, we will have another hot day today, but an approaching cold front will bring some cooler and less humid weather later this week.

By late in the day that cold front approaches the region from the northwest, this will ignite a line of showers and thunderstorms as the front plows into the unstable air mass in place. There is the potential that a few of these storms grow to become strong to severe with gusty winds and small hail as the main threats. Storm Prediction Center has us only under a Tier 1 marginal threat later today. Timing looks to be after 6 pm.

The front clears and winds shift. A much more comfortable air mass builds in for the rest of the week. Lower humidity with temperatures in the mid-80s under sunny skies. Enjoy!

