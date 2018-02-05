In terms of the climate of Hampton Roads, we are now in the 'hottest' time of the year, where our average highs are around 88°. As you might expect, we will have another hot day tomorrow, but an approaching cold front will bring some cooler and less humid weather later this week.

We start Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds as southerly winds bring in more heat and humidity. It will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. By late in the day, we will see some showers and thunderstorms push through with the front. There is the potential for some of the thunderstorms to be on the strong side.

Behind the front, we get a blast of some refreshing air. The humidity and temperature will drop for a few days, down into the middle 80s under sunny skies.

Live Radar:

