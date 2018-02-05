Good morning, it is Thursday, June the 21st.

Happy 1st Day of Summer! The Summer Solstice occurs this morning at 6:07 AM!

It will certainly feel like summer today as high temperatures once again push to near 90 and the humidity makes it feel like 95-98!

A stalled boundary will initiate thunderstorm development once again later today, some have the potential to build strong enough to become severe. Best chances after 6 pm this evening and overnight.

The boundary lifts north and we get a bit of a break from the heat and humidity for Friday, highs in the lower 80s. The 90s roar back into the forecast for the weekend though with minimal storm chances.

