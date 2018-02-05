Download the 13News Now App

Good morning! It is Wednesday, September the 26th.

We'll be dealing with some widespread dense fog across the region this morning. It won't last though, once it lifts we will experience partly cloudy skies, hot and humid conditions. High temperatures in the upper 80s, 10-15° above average! That continues the trend of this September being the hottest on record!

A strong cold front arrives overnight bringing showers and thunderstorms. That front lingers keeping clouds and areas of rain in the forecast for Thursday. You'll notice a significant drop in temperatures, highs tomorrow in the mid-70s! Expect rain chances to stick around into at least the first half of Friday before slowly clearing out.

The weekend brings improving weather and temperatures still running a bit above average.

