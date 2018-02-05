Very isolated showers will be possible this evening before a shifting wind heats things up. Winds turn out of the south tomorrow, causing temperatures to soar into the lower to middle 90s by afternoon. Combine that heat with the humidity and heat index values will top 100° at times tomorrow.

This looks to be a somewhat long duration heat wave as a ridge sets up along the eastern seaboard and holds. Indications are that the heat will stick with us into the 4th of July holiday next week!

There are no major rain chances, aside from the isolated thunderstorm that may flare up with the daytime heating. Otherwise, it's just hazy, hot and humid.

© 2018 WVEC