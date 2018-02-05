High pressure over the area means hot temperatures are heading our way. Highs both today and tomorrow will be in the lower to middle 90s, but when you factor in the high dew points and it will feel like it's in the triple digits at times.

Rain chances remain low through the next few days as well. Our next chance of precip doesn't come until the second half of the work week when a cold front will sweep through the area.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC