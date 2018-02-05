A cold front is pushing through the region, and it is quite toasty out ahead of it. When you factor in the dew point, it feels like the triple digits, especially farther south. As the front crosses the area this evening, there could be an isolated shower or storm with the main threat being heavy downpours. Lows will dip into the middle 70s by tomorrow morning.

It won't be quite as hot Friday, but temperatures will remain around 90° with slightly lower humidity. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies.

This weekend we heat things right back up. Both Saturday and Sunday feature mostly sunny skies with hot and humid conditions. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Next chance at any rain doesn't come until mid-week next week, even those chances are slim.

