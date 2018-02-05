So far, rainfall amounts of 6 to 12 inches have been reported across Hampton Roads since Saturday, resulting in flood warnings for parts of Virginia Beach and Northeastern North Carolina. While we will still see a chance of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow and Friday, the overall chances will be much lower.
We will see partly sunny skies Thursday and Friday with highs near 90°. As heat and humidity build, isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall chances will go up a little bit this weekend, with a 50/50 chance of rain. Temperatures will be seasonable, with overnight lows in the 70s and highs in the middle-to-upper 80s.
Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now
Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.
13News Now Weather Twitter Page
13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow