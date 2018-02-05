So far, rainfall amounts of 6 to 12 inches have been reported across Hampton Roads since Saturday, resulting in flood warnings for parts of Virginia Beach and Northeastern North Carolina. While we will still see a chance of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow and Friday, the overall chances will be much lower.

We will see partly sunny skies Thursday and Friday with highs near 90°. As heat and humidity build, isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall chances will go up a little bit this weekend, with a 50/50 chance of rain. Temperatures will be seasonable, with overnight lows in the 70s and highs in the middle-to-upper 80s.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC