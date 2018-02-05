A slow-moving cold front will stall and dissipate over the area, bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms over the next few afternoons. While some thunderstorms will have heavy downpours, a weekend washout is not expected.

There's not a lot of change in the day-to-day forecast for the next several days. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon, so be sure to check the radar on the 13News Now app before heading to any outdoor events.

