It was the quintessential fall day across Hampton Roads. Sunshine was abundant today along with a light breeze and mild temperatures. As we move through the overnight, the winds pick up as a weak system pushes through. That also brings us scattered to isolated rain showers along with the stronger winds. Overnight lows fall into the 50s. Once the rain moves out, another mild day is on tap for Monday. We do start out with stronger winds but they calm moving through the day.

Tuesday turns out very similar to Monday. Highs on both days reach the 60s with sunshine. Halloween looks to be the best day of the week if you're a fan of warmer temperatures. The middle of the week features highs back into the 70s with dry conditions. No tricks there - it will feel a little more like summertime this week.

Rain chances return late Thursday into Friday with the passing of a cold front. Breezy winds and slightly humid conditions are also possible on both days. Highs Thursday will be the warmest of the week: reaching the mid 70s for many and potentially even warmer into North Carolina. Rain on Friday keeps things cool as the front moves through our area. Quiet conditions return for next weekend.

