It may be a new month but it's the same old weather pattern, with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast right through the week. The good news is overall rain chances and rainfall amounts look to be lower than they have been. There will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening with overnight lows dropping into the mid 70s.

Expect some patchy morning fog Thursday, giving way to partly sunny skies before some isolated showers and thunderstorms develop into the afternoon. It will be hot and humid again with highs around 90° and heat index values in the middle 90s.

More of the same through the rest of the work week with a nice let up in rain chances early next week.

