The heat will continue, right through Independence Day, with humidity making it feel like it is over 100°. This, as we enter what is typically the hottest part of the year in Hampton Roads.

It will be a muggy and warm night, with overnight lows in the 70s under mainly clear skies.

We will have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions with us tomorrow as well, as temperatures climb back to near 90°.

Independence Day is looking pretty good with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 80s. There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Looking ahead, there may be a break in the heat this weekend with an approaching cold front.

