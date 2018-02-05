Download the 13News Now App

After a windy start to Sunday, the rest of the evening and overnight will be much quieter. Clear conditions with very few clouds continue for not only tonight but the next few days. A FROST ADVISORY is in place for parts of our area as overnight lows fall to the 30s for our inland counties.

Another fall like day is in store Monday. Temperatures tomorrow reach the 60s. Instead of the northerly wind we had for today, winds tomorrow eventually come from the southwest. That helps to tack a couple extra degrees on our high temperatures Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday looks like the warmest day of the next week with highs into the 70s.

