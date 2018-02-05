Download the 13News Now App

Good morning! It is Monday, October the 22nd.

Another frosty start across a larger portion of Hampton Roads this morning. Clear skies and diminished winds helped temperatures dip into the 30s. Once the sun comes up we are looking at plenty of it as high pressure dominates the region, high temperatures today though will still come in well below average in the lower 60s.

We're really in for a very sunny week, not much in terms of any unsettled weather through the work week. However, as we approach the weekend that looks to change. Signals are pointing towards a classic coastal storm developing bringing our region a rainy and windy setup for Saturday and Sunday.

