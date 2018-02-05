High pressure will begin to take control of our weather pattern and help to bring a relatively drier set up for us to start the new week. While we will continue to see chances of rain in the forecast each day, that will mainly come in the form of more typical summertime afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

There will be a passing shower this evening, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and humid with lows in the middle 70s.

Tomorrow, the chance of thunderstorms decreases quite a bit. Any thunderstorms that we see will be very isolated in nature, with only about a 10% chance of rain. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We keep at least a slight risk of isolated thunderstorms every day through the upcoming work week with temperatures remaining around 90°.

