Heat and humidity will stick around tomorrow but an approaching cold front will bring a drop in temperatures this weekend. Look for mainly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 70s. It will be partly sunny, hot and humid tomorrow with highs around 90° and a chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm.

The cold front will approach the region this weekend bringing our next good chance at rain. A brief drop in temperatures is also expected, with weekend highs in the lower to middle 80s. Temperatures will be back in the upper 80s next week.

TROPICS:

Hurricane Florence has encountered some significant shear today and has weakened significantly. Florence is now a Category 1 hurricane in the Central Atlantic. Florence is located about 1700 miles from Hampton Roads and is moving northwest at 10 mph. On this path, Florence will still be south of Bermuda in about five days. Beyond that, it is still far too early to speculate what, if any, impacts Florence might have along the East Coast because of great uncertainty in the hurricane's future path and strength.

We will continue to update the forecast for Florence, but now is a good time to remember that we are entering the peak of hurricane season. It is a good idea to have your hurricane plan in place.

Live Radar:

© 2018 WVEC