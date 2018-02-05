Good morning! It is Wednesday, September the 5th.

Rinse and repeat weather continues. Hazy, warm and humid again today, highs near 90 with afternoon heat indices in the upper 90s to around 100. Very little chance at any rain over the next few days. Chances do increase with an approaching cold front this weekend.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Florence is now a Category 2 storm in the Atlantic thousands of miles away from us and is moving northwest. In 5 days it will still be a LONG way away (even way east of Bermuda). From that point in time into next week is when things might get a bit tricky. Depending on the strength of the high pressure area to its north Florence will either stall, and possible head west toward the US East Coast, or get pushed north harmlessly in the Central Atlantic.

Stay tuned for updates over the next several days, but it is probably a good time to remind everyone that we are just entering the peak of hurricane season and it is a good idea to have your hurricane plan in place in case any storm heads our way in the next 2 months.

© 2018 WVEC