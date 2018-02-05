We are starting off mainly dry this morning, but our rain and storm chances increase by later this morning and into the afternoon. Highs will climb into the middle 80s under mostly cloudy skies, but with dew point temperatures in the middle 70s, it's going to feel a lot hotter. The heat index will be in the middle to upper 90s today.

The unsettled weather will continue into the work week. Highs will remain close to average all week long, but we'll also see good chances of rain every day as well.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

