With a frontal system staying very close to the area over the next few days we will continue to see scattered showers or storms at times. Monday should feature rain in a few more areas compared to how many of us got rain on Sunday.

We had flooding rains in parts of NC on Sunday and there will likely be a few downpours again during Monday, and not just in the afternoon.

The general trend continues to be wetter than normal for the next week or more.

Live Radar:

