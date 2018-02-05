Download the 13News Now App

High pressure is beginning to move into Hampton Roads which will bring dry conditions to the area throughout much of this week. Highs today will be seasonable, topping out in the middle to upper 70s and we'll see plenty of sunshine.

Overnight, clear skies continue while temperatures drop into the 50s and 60s.

We begin a warming trend as we move into this upcoming work week with highs in the 80s all week. We'll even see some temperatures close to 90 by the end of the week and rain chances start to go up slightly as well.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

