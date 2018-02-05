High pressure take control of our weather pattern starting today and will help to bring a relatively drier set up for us to start the new week. While we will continue to see chances of rain in the forecast each day, that will mainly come in the form of more typical summertime afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The best chances for that will come by the second half of this week as a cold front approaches the Hampton Roads area.

As for today, most of us stay dry although it'll still be hot and humid. Highs today will be seasonable in the upper 80s and low 90s, but the heat index will make it feel like it's in the middle 90s. We'll see a nice mixture of sun and clouds today with light winds mainly coming from the north.

We keep at least a slight risk of isolated thunderstorms every day through the upcoming work week with temperatures remaining around 90°.

Live Radar:

© 2018 WVEC