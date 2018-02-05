October looks to end much the same way as it began: with high temperatures well above normal for this time of year. As high pressure slides off the Southeast coast tonight, winds back around to the southwest, which means temperatures will be on the rebound. High pressure will provide plentiful sunshine and temperatures in the lower to middle 70s for Halloween. Trick-or-treat time will be highlighted with clear skies and temperatures in the middle 60s.

Download the 13News Now App

November will roll in with some of the warmest readings we have seen in a few weeks. Southwesterly breezes will push the mercury to near 80° Thursday afternoon! Afterwards, a cold front begins to approach Thursday night with increasing clouds. Rain will be likely on Friday and linger into very early Saturday. Skies should gradually clear out Saturday afternoon, leading to a sunny, but cooler Sunday.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC