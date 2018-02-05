A cold front will move through the region tonight, producing isolated showers and thunderstorms and ushering in some cooler, less humid air. If you have plans this evening, there will be a few showers and thunderstorms around, but they should be fast movers and not last too long. Winds will shift to the north tonight, allowing the less humid air to move in.

The front will clear the region overnight as skies clear out, winds shift, and dew points drop. Tomorrow will be an absolutely pleasant late-August day with highs around 80°. In fact, some spots might not get out of the upper 70s! Friday should be equally as nice before temperatures warm back up next week.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC