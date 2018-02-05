Some of the hottest weather we have seen since last July moved in today, with high temperatures around 100°. Now, a cold front will bring us some relief from the heat. That same front will also spark a few thunderstorms this evening.

Thunderstorms will develop across northern Hampton Roads early this evening and push south, making it to the Virginia-North Carolina State Line around midnight. Some of these thunderstorms could be on the strong side, with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Behind the front, it will be less hot on Wednesday, with a few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Temperatures will drop into the lower 80s by Friday before the next burst of heat this weekend.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC