Good morning, it is Thursday, November the 1st.

November starts off well above average in terms of our temperatures, highs today shooting to near 80° this afternoon. We can thank a strong southwesterly flow. Those winds today will be gusting to near 25mph at times. We'll be mostly sunny to start with a few more clouds streaming into our skies by later this afternoon.

A cold front to our west will take its sweet time getting here. That is good news and bad news for us. The good news is that we get to enjoy the above average temperatures for a few days. The bad news is as it approaches we see more clouds and eventually rain showers and thunderstorms.

Showers will develop Friday morning and become more widespread and numerous into the afternoon and evening. With a sustained, strong southwesterly flow, and a warm and unstable air mass in place, we can expect a threat for some strong to severe thunderstorms into the afternoon as the actual front approaches. A lingering morning shower on Saturday will give way to increasing sunshine and gradually cooler temperatures into Sunday.

