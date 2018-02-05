We're in for one more day with rain chances before a cold front moves through, bringing a taste of autumn to Hampton Roads.

Showers and thunderstorms will still be around this evening as muggy air remains in place. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

A cold front will approach the region tomorrow, bringing showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Ahead of the front, highs will climb into the lower 90s. By Thursday and Friday, it will be mostly sunny with highs around 80° and noticeably lower humidity. A gradual warm-up will begin this weekend.

