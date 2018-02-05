Cool, Canadian high pressure will build in over the region tonight and Thursday while a developing coastal low will bring rain on Friday.

Clear skies will lead to a chilly night, with lows in the upper 30s inland to middle 40s along the coast. Sunshine continues tomorrow with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

On Friday, an area of low pressure will skirt along the coast. Clouds will increase Friday morning with rain and breezy conditions developing during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

It will be rather nasty Friday evening and night, with rain and windy conditions. That nasty weather will continue into early Saturday, but a faster movement of the storm means we should see improving conditions Saturday afternoon. A passing shower will be possible on Sunday.

