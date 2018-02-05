The cold front that moved through last night has ushered in some pleasant mid-July weather, and it will stick around for a couple of days! Lows will drop into the 60s for most spots tonight under clear skies.

Thursday is shaping up to be a very nice day! Look for mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the middle 80s. The nice weather continues into Friday before the heat returns this weekend.

A stalled boundary along the Eastern Seaboard will increase our rain chances this weekend. Along with the increased chances for rain, hot weather is set to return. Highs will climb back to around 90° this weekend and continue into early next week.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC