A few clouds and showers linger early this morning, mainly on the Eastern Shore and northern peninsula, as a result of some remaining moisture from the coastal storm that moved through Hampton roads on Friday. Highs today will reach into the middle 60s with breezy winds up to 20-25 mph at times, but mostly sunny skies for the Southside and northeastern NC.

A weak system will move through overnight bringing a slight chance of some showers, but they will be short lived and you can expect to wake up to dry conditions on Monday. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Highs throughout the first half of the week will be in the middle to upper 60s with plenty of sunshine, however by the second half, we'll see some more unsettled weather push in.

The forecast for Halloween is looking really great. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s and temperatures will remain in the upper 60s during the trick-or-treating hours with no threat of rain at this time.

