Download the 13News Now App

September is on pace to be the hottest September on record in Hampton Roads, but we will at least get a taste of fall on Thursday. Behind last night's cold front, less humid air will continue to filter in tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 60s for most spots, making it a great night to open up the windows. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s.

Temperatures climb a bit again Friday and then again on Saturday, when highs will push close to 90° ahead of a cold front. That front will drop temperatures early next week but also bring in some unsettled weather, with chances of showers from late Saturday through Sunday.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC