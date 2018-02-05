The cold front that moved through our area earlier this morning has allowed Canadian high pressure to take control of our weather. This means we can expect a break from the hot and humid conditions for a couple of days. Rain chances will also be minimal or non existent through the weekend.

It will be almost fall-like later tonight, with lows dropping back into the middle 50s in locations well away from the water. Lows will be around 70° closer to coast under clear skies.

Tomorrow will be almost a repeat of today with highs in the lower 80s and low humidity. We slowly start to warm back up to above normal temperatures early next week.

Have a great weekend!

