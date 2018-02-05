Very isolated showers will be possible this evening and Friday, but rain chances will be going back up this weekend.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Friday with temperatures remaining hot; highs will be in the upper 80s.
There will be a good chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend. While it will not rain all day, a shower or thunderstorm could pop up anytime. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Rain chances look to go down next week.
