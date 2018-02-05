Download the 13News Now App

The weekend is here, everyone. It could be a little bumpy at times. Heading through Friday night into Saturday morning, clouds increase across our area. Showers move in Saturday morning initially to the north. Everyone from the Peninsulas to North Carolina have the chance to see rain tomorrow. Any rain will be light to moderate and won't last all day. All of the rain should clear out during the afternoon.

Saturday is the warmer of the two weekend days with highs in the 70s. Once the cold front that brings tomorrow's rain drags the 50s and low 60s back to the region for Sunday. Breezy to windy conditions are also likely for the second half of the weekend. A steady warm up is in store Monday through midweek with dry weather expected into late next week.

