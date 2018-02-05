Download the 13News Now App

Hurricane Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida, around 1:30 p.m. EDT with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph and a minimum pressure of 919 millibars. Michael is slowly weakening as it moves through Georgia this evening.

We will start to feel the effects from the remnants of Michael tomorrow. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous Thursday night, with heavy rain likely into Friday morning. Rainfall of 3-6" will be possible, which could cause some issues with localized flooding. Winds will pick up through the night and be strongest early Friday morning, with sustained winds of 30-50 mph and gusts up to 60 mph possible along the coast. This would be enough to cause some issues with tree damage and power outages. The good news is Michael will not linger, and we should see clearing skies and diminishing winds later Friday morning.

Behind Michael, we can expect temperatures to drop, with a beautiful weekend with highs in the upper 60s to around 70°.

