Low pressure moves up the Mid Atlantic coast tonight, bringing wind and rain to Hampton Roads. Rain will be heavy at times this evening as winds increase out of the east. Gusts to 40 mph will be possible. Temperatures will slowly rise overnight as well.

Clouds will linger much of the day Saturday with some drizzle or light rain possible in the morning. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s.

We will see some sunshine as we start next week with a mix of sun and clouds Sunday and Monday. Halloween looks like one of the least scary days of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s.

